Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $418.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.72 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

