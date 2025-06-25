Contrasting Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -2.63% -4.32% -3.26% Conduent 8.66% -11.28% -3.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Global and Conduent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $140.06 million 0.17 -$4.77 million ($1.22) -6.93 Conduent $3.36 billion 0.13 $426.00 million $1.37 1.92

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conduent beats Hudson Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

