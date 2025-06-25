Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 130 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $514.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.10 and its 200-day moving average is $471.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

