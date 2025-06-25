Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 468 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,872,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.