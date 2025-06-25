Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 663.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

