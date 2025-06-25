China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.09. China Minsheng shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,829 shares trading hands.

China Minsheng Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.30.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

