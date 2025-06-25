Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $49.56 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $49,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 865.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 981.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.97.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

