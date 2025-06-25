Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $46.63 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $46,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

