Centuri (CTRI) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “UTIL – ELEC PWR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Centuri to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Centuri and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centuri alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri 0.02% 5.16% 1.32% Centuri Competitors 1.90% 10.53% 2.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centuri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 2 2 0 2.00 Centuri Competitors 1600 6842 6071 122 2.32

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centuri and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Centuri currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.57%. As a group, “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies have a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Centuri’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centuri has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centuri and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion -$6.72 million 1,099.15 Centuri Competitors $41.95 billion $1.42 billion 26.60

Centuri’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. Centuri is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Centuri has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri’s rivals have a beta of -1.23, meaning that their average share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centuri rivals beat Centuri on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.