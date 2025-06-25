Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

