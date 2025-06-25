BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Releases Earnings Results

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BSF Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 2,542.63%.

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BSFA opened at GBX 2.27 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.27. BSF Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.35 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

