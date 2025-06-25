Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for 0.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 20,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

