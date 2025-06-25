BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 876373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $990.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $347.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $165,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at $202,941.28. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $6,520,532.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,958.48. This trade represents a 88.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after acquiring an additional 863,749 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

