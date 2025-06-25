Biglari (NYSE:BH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.91 and last traded at $283.70, with a volume of 1846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.57.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.17. The company has a market cap of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 1,809.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth $4,019,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

