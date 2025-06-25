Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,839,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,165 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $465,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

