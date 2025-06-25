Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,148,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771,994 shares during the period. Carnival comprises 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Carnival worth $588,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after buying an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $100,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on Carnival in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

CCL opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

