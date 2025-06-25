Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Copart worth $159,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

