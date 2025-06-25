Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 172,524 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,524 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of S&P Global worth $299,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $523.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.08 and its 200 day moving average is $503.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

