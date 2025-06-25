Berry Wealth Group LP Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 122,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 4,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.27.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $5,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,555,306.40. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

