Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $223,000 in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.