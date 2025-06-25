Balance Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

