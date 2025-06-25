Balance Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

