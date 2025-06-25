Balance Wealth LLC Invests $1.95 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Balance Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

