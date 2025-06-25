Aviva Mcpherron Sells 3,728 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $39,181.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,844.22. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.6%

OFIX stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $429.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $6,047,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

