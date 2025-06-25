Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 271,196 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 11,555.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,049,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,190,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $137.55.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

