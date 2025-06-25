Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 202,871 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 25,390.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 202,871 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $55,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in General Dynamics by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.74 and a 200-day moving average of $266.63. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

