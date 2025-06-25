AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 970.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

IDEX Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:IEX opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

