AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 239,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 162,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DFEM opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

