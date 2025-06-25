Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $27,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 68,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,356,000 after purchasing an additional 124,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.