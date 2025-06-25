Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $27.95 Million Stock Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 120.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after buying an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after buying an additional 143,600 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.83. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

