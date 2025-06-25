Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $26,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

