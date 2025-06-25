Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 9,268 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MGC opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

