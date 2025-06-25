Analysts Set IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $212.50

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in IDEX by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 1.3%

IEX opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

