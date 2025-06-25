Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New $274,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.5%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

