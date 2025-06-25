Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and traded as high as $67.79. Ageas shares last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 3,029 shares changing hands.

Ageas Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ageas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.5908 dividend. This is a positive change from Ageas’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

About Ageas

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

