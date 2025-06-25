Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 187.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

