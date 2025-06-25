Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 7,300 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $429.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.43 and its 200 day moving average is $377.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.