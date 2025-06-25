73,734 Shares in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. Ball comprises about 0.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $94,861,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Ball by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after acquiring an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after acquiring an additional 803,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

