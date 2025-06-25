5,156 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,254,000 after buying an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $735,398,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.