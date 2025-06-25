3,379 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Shopify comprises 0.3% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

