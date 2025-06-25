28,743 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 961.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 305,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 137,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 213,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.9%
NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $39.23.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
