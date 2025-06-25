14,682 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,769,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $523.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.22 and its 200 day moving average is $536.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

