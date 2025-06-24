Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 21,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,668.80. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 150.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,606,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,951 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 619,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 396,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,710,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,025 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

