YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

