XML Financial LLC Trims Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $198.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.