XML Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,564 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,779,000 after buying an additional 2,323,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $74,283,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,501,000 after purchasing an additional 789,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 503,969 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,563.28. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,180. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

