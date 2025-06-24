WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 14,365 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 132.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 969.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.5%

CSGP stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

