Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $130,772,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,743,000 after purchasing an additional 572,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.