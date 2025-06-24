Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

