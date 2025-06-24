Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

